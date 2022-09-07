Barrow upon Soar: Murder arrest after woman struck by car
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was struck by a car in Leicestershire.
Police said officers were called to Field Edge Drive, in Barrow upon Soar, at about 16:45 BST on Tuesday to a report of a crash and that a vehicle had left the scene.
The woman, 28, was found seriously injured and died a short time later.
The arrested man, 42, was detained nearby and remains in custody.
Leicestershire Police said the car - a black Land Rover - was found abandoned following the arrival of officers.
Det Insp Mark Parish said: "Officers remain in the area carrying out inquiries. While a number of people have been spoken to already, I would ask anyone who believes they can help but has not yet come forward to do so.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has a dashcam in their vehicle or who has a video doorbell at their address. Any footage you're able to provide could be vital."
