Leicestershire: Man killed in M1 northbound barrier crash
A man in his 20s died when the car he was driving crashed into a barrier on the M1.
Leicestershire Police said a red Nissan Micra crashed on the northbound carriageway, between junctions 20 and 21, at about 15:25 BST on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
Both sides of the carriageway were closed but reopened a few hours later, with detectives now appealing for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage.
