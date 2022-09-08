Man dies after van hits barrier on A42 near Diseworth
- Published
A man has died after his van crashed into a road barrier in Leicestershire.
Police said the victim, who was his 50s, died at the scene following the crash on the southbound side of the A42 near Diseworth.
A section of the road was closed for several hours after the collision at 02:30 BST on Wednesday before being reopened.
Leicestershire Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam footage.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.