Two boys arrested over Babington Academy shooting threat
- Published
Two teenage boys have been arrested by police investigating threats of a school shooting posted online.
On Wednesday, officers said they were working with Babington Academy in Leicester but emphasised there was no danger to staff or pupils.
Two 13-year-old boys were arrested late on Wednesday on suspicion on sending malicious communications.
They have been released on police bail, along with a 13-year-old girl who was already in custody.
Leicestershire Police said there would continue to be a police presence at the school and in the local area over the next few days to provide reassurance to pupils, parents and staff.
Officers reiterated this was not in response to any threat to public safety and parents could send children to school as normal.
