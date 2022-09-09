Bishop recalls Queen's 'ability to make people feel special'
By Jennifer Harby & Amy Phipps
BBC News
Published
Tributes have been pouring in for the Queen from all corners of Leicestershire following her death at the age of 96.
The Bishop of Leicester, the Right Reverend Martyn Snow, was among those who remembered meeting her on several occasions and said she had the ability to make everybody she met feel special.
Other faith leaders from across the country have also said the Royal family are in their prayers.
During her time as monarch she visited the county on several occasions.
Bishop Snow said: "I'm very fortunate to have met the Queen over the years on a number of different occasions.
"She came to Leicester in 2017 for Maundy Thursday. It's a very special service we have at the cathedral.
"She handed out Maundy money to people who had served the church and the community in different ways.
"My abiding memory was that as she gave this money to people who had served in such special ways, she looked each person in the eye as she was handing the money and it was a very personal expression of her thanks to them.
"And I think that ability she had to make everybody she met feel very special was something not many people can do."
He said he had also spent some time with the Queen at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
"The Queen placed such value on the church and her own personal faith, she invited bishops to come and spend a weekend at Sandringham with her each year," he said.
"I had the privilege of doing that and preaching at Sandringham Church in front of the Queen and various other members of the Royal family and sharing the weekend, sharing various meals and different social occasions."
Other religious leaders from across the county have also been paying tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
The Leicester Council of Faiths said: "As faith and community leaders and representatives we are grateful for her service to our nation and of her dedication to her work.
"Her majesty leaves behind a legacy like no other and we pray for wisdom and guidance for her successor.
"We will have her in our thoughts and prayers, and we wish the royal family solace and comfort at this difficult time," it said.
Flags have also been lowered by Leicestershire County Council and Rutland County Council.
The leader of Leicestershire County Council, Nick Rushton, said: "We are all deeply moved to hear of the death of her majesty the Queen.
"As a mark of respect, during the period of royal mourning, the union and county flags have been half-masted at county hall.
"Our headquarters will also be illuminated in purple until after the Queen's funeral."
Dr Sarah Furness, Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, said: "Her majesty provided an exemplar of public service, putting the needs of the majority and the country before herself.
"Her life will for ever be recorded in history.
"We remember her life with immense gratitude."
Universities across Leicestershire have also paid tribute.
Loughborough University said it was honoured to welcome her majesty to its campus in 2003 to officially open the England and Wales Cricket Board National Academy.
Alberto Costa - the conservative MP for South Leicestershire - shared a memory of the Queen in his tribute.
"I had the pleasure of joining the Queen for lunch during her visit to Leicester in spring 2017," he said.
"I saw first-hand her kindness, grace and of course her famous sense of humour.
"It goes without saying that the Queen's impact on our country and the Commonwealth is immeasurable, and her lasting legacy will leave an indelible mark on all of us."
Other county MPs have also shared messages of condolence.
Leicestershire Police said the loss of the Queen was keenly felt by its officers and staff.
In a statement, the force said: "For those of us who have sworn an oath, this is a poignant day.
"Our ability to serve the law is down to our constitutional monarchy and we have been proud to serve during her remarkable reign."
