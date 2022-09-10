Leicester: Further arrests after disturbances in city
By Alex Smith & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Police have made more arrests as inquiries into a series of disturbances across Leicester continue.
Three men - aged 25, 29 and 30 - were held on suspicion of violent disorder on Thursday in connection with disorder on 28 August.
Four more were arrested over two separate incidents in the East Leicester area on Friday night.
Dispersal and stop search powers were subsequently authorised for the area overnight.
It comes after disturbances following an India and Pakistan cricket match.
Police previously confirmed officers had arrested nine people for offences including making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
The four arrested on Thursday have since been released on police bail while investigations continue.
In the latest incidents, a man contacted police on Friday to report threats had just been made against him, linked to the earlier disturbances.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.
A short time later, in a separate incident, a man was threatened by a group of men in Meynell Road, Leicester. Three men were shortly after arrested on suspicion of affray.
The dispersal and stop and search powers were put in place at 23:34 BST on Friday for a period of eight hours.
Active patrols
On Thursday, the force issued a photo appeal to trace to men in the area of Melton Road and Shaftesbury Avenue on 28 August.
Police added inquiries were ongoing after officers were called to a report of crowds in the Belgrave area celebrating following the conclusion of the Asia Cup cricket match, which was held in Dubai.
Officers had earlier been granted extra dispersal powers - to stop and search without reasonable grounds and to return anyone under 16 to their home - from 19:00 on Thursday to 06:00 BST on Friday.
Ch Insp Dan Pedley said: "As part of our ongoing proactive policing plan and active patrols, we were able to get officers in attendance to these incidents very quickly and make these arrests.
"This immediate action echoes our commitment to the communities of East Leicester that we will positively act upon the reports made to us."
