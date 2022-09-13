Police appeal after three men approach and grab teenage girl
Police are investigating after a teenage girl was grabbed by three men who had got out of a vehicle in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police said the men, who had been in the black vehicle between 08:05 and 08:30 BST on Monday, approached the girl and grabbed her arm in Richmond Way, Oadby.
The girl managed to get away and has been speaking to officers.
A vehicle has been recovered as part of the investigation, police added.
Police said officers were also speaking to staff and students at nearby Beauchamp College.
Det Ch Insp Rob Arthur said: "The incident happened on a Monday morning when a significant number of people would have been in the area.
"Please think back to anything you saw or heard which could help us with our inquiries.
"If you have any information, please ensure you make contact with us."
