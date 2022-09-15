Most East Midlands GPs to close for Queen's funeral
Most GP surgeries will close in the East Midlands on Monday as the country observes a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral.
The NHS will close a number of services and will reschedule some appointments as the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
However, all urgent and emergency care will continue and a number of community pharmacies will also remain open.
Services are set to continue as normal from Tuesday.
Dr Ursula Montgomery, Director of Primary Care, NHS England, has said that Integrated Care Boards across the country would need to "urgently work to ensure sufficient out-of-hours services capacity is in place".
Derbyshire
Joined up Care Derbyshire said GP practices will "generally" be closed on the bank holiday.
Some health services are continuing on Monday, so the service is asking patients to attend any appointments unless they are contacted by their provider.
Some community pharmacies will remain open but the medicine order line will be closed.
Those needing repeat prescriptions are asked to plan ahead to ensure they have enough of their medication.
Leicestershire and Rutland
GP practices in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland will be closed on Monday.
Dr Andy Ahyow, GP and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board said the move was "a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen's passing and to give an opportunity to NHS staff to commemorate her funeral".
However, people who need urgent health advice or care will still be able to access services including NHS 111.
The health boss said: "It is usual for GP practices to close on bank holidays and, on this occasion, it gives our staff the opportunity to pay their respects on the day of the Queen's funeral.
"However, I would like to reassure all our patients that there will be other services available for anyone with an urgent health care need."
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, which runs all the county's main medical centres, said urgent and emergency services for patients will continue to run as normal.
A spokesperson said as much planned activity will still be going ahead as possible.
People are also reminded to order any repeat prescriptions in time to make sure they have the right amount for the bank holiday.
Nottinghamshire
Some hospital appointments will be rescheduled and most GP surgeries will close across Nottinghamshire during Monday's bank holiday.
The Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said appointments booked with GPs will be rearranged with patients directly.
But, as on usual bank holidays, there will be out-of-hour GPs on call who can be reached via 111.
All emergency care, urgent elective and cancer care will continue as usual but some outpatient and routine appointments will be rescheduled.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust encouraged the public to top-up medicine cabinets and order prescriptions in advance.
The trust said patients will be contacted directly if their appointments are impacted.
