Queen's funeral marked by people across Leicestershire and Rutland
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
People from across Leicestershire and Rutland have been marking the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The service started at 11:00 BST at Westminster Abbey in London and was attended by around 2,000 people.
Some travelled from the East Midlands to the capital to be a part of the event while others paid their respects locally.
The funeral marked the end of 10 days of mourning across the UK since the Queen's death.
'Love and care'
Among those attending the funeral was Barbara Crellin from Greetham, near Oakham.
Mrs Crellin was recently awarded an MBE for services to the community and said the invite was an honour and a privilege.
She said: "I just bursts into tears.
"I cried and cried, I went to tell my husband - he thought I was hurt because I was so upset.
"It has been an absolute rollercoaster since then."
Ahead of the service she said she was feeling "rather emotional" as it was also the anniversary of her own mother's death.
In addition to invited guests, thousands of people lined the streets to watch the funeral procession.
Sarah Barnes, Judith Nix and Carol Barnes, from Leicestershire, told BBC Radio Leicester they had arrived on The Mall early.
Ms Barnes said: "We wanted to be right by the road so we actually feel part of it.
"I don't want people standing in front of us."
For those not able to travel to London, the funeral was also marked in Leicestershire.
Leicester Cathedral rang a single bell between 10:00 and 11:00.
Tomorrow a single Cathedral bell will be tolled between 10am -11am in the last hour before the Queen’s funeral and at 7pm the Cathedral band of ringers will ring a quarter peal of Grandsire Caters to mark the Queen’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/KaFKpIMokY— Leicester Cathedral (@LeicsCathedral) September 18, 2022
East Midlands Airport, in Leicestershire, marked the national two-minute silence just before midday.
Those using the airport were invited to take part.
A National two-minute silence to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11:55am today.— East Midlands Airport (@EMA_Airport) September 19, 2022
If you are travelling through East Midlands Airport at this time, we invite you to join us in observing the silence. pic.twitter.com/lahlItAxGs
In Coalville, veterans gathered at the clock tower to honour the Queen.
They then watched the funeral service together at Snibston New Inn, along with other members of the local community.
Naren Rai, 55, a former Gurkha from Nepal, was one of those who attended.
"I'm an ex-serviceman so we served the Queen," he said.
"The Queen has given us so many things - love and care."
Alexander Pickering, a trooper in the Royal Yeomanry army reserves, joined the veterans to watch the service.
The 25-year-old said it was an emotional day.
"When we did the parade, over at the clock town at Memorial Square, I was trying hard not to shed a tear.
"When you take your oath it's not just to the Queen and country - to me it's proud to be British.
"I'm quite patriotic. I love my country and I love my Queen, now King."
