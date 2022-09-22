Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected.
Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September.
The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas.
The flowers will be converted into compost and mulched, while messages and cards have been collected.
Charnwood mayor Jennifer Tillotson collected dozens of flowers herself from the Carillon Tower at Loughborough's Queen's Park.
The borough council said they would be placed in the park's composting compound and the compost would be used on flower beds in the park.
Ms Tillotson said the tributes were "extremely moving and it was an honour to be able to look through them".
She added spreading the compost across the park was a "fantastic idea" and thanked mourners for their tributes.
Messages left with the flowers will be added to the Books of Condolence, which will be retained by the Record Office for Leicestershire, Leicester, and Rutland.
In Derby, flowers laid at Cathedral Green have now been removed to be composted.
The compost will be used to grow a tree in remembrance in the Sir Peter Hilton Memorial gardens, Derby City Council added.
Derbyshire County Council said dozens of floral tributes were removed from County Hall, in Matlock, and have been composted to be used on the council grounds.
People across Leicester and Leicestershire laid floral tributes at Green Dragon Square, near the market in the city centre.
The city council said: "All messages have been safely retrieved and we're currently considering how best to record them."
In Rutland, flowers were left in a designated area at Oakham Castle.
The Rutland Lieutenancy has plans for a permanent tribute in memory of the Queen, the county council said.
In Nottingham, dozens of mourners left floral tributes as a mark of respect to Queen at the steps of the Council House in Old Market Square, which will be composted at a city park.
Floral tributes were also left at Nottinghamshire County Council's County Hall in West Bridgford.
Meanwhile, flowers left at locations such as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Hyde Park in London will also be composted and spread across Royal Parks.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.