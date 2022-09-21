Market Harborough salon told to remove 'offensive' sunbather image
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
A tanning salon says it has been ordered to remove a large image of a sunbathing woman from its window after complaints it was "offensive."
Malibu Tanning Lounge in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, is locked in a dispute with the district council over its chosen shop frontage.
The salon told the BBC a council official visited to explain there had been complaints about the display.
The council says the frontage does not fit in with its surroundings.
A spokeswoman for the Coventry Road salon said: "The whole thing is a bit daft. We put those pictures up to brighten up the shop and also improve privacy for our customers.
"They'd been up for a month or two before a lady from the council came round and said there had been two complaints from people who thought they were offensive.
"We couldn't believe it because nobody had told us they had a problem before then - if anything people thought they were nice.
"It's only a happy woman lying on the beach. It's hardly explicit."
'Nobody objected'
The salon admitted it had not applied for planning permission before putting up the display.
"We didn't know we needed to (apply) until the council woman came round to tell us there were people who thought they were offensive," the spokeswoman said.
"We then applied for permission to keep the images. Nobody objected but the council still refused it.
"It's so silly, so we are appealing against the refusal.
"All we are doing is trying to promote our small businesses.
"It's not just about the image, which most people think is fine anyway.
"It also serves as a screen to protect the privacy of our customers and our staff so they can't be seen by people walking by."
The BBC asked Harborough District Council to comment on the complaints about the images being offensive.
A spokesman said: "The refusal notice highlights a concern that the advertisement detracts from Market Harborough Conservation Area."
