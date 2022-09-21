Leicestershire leisure centre to be demolished
A leisure centre is to be demolished after councillors backed the approval.
North West Leicestershire District Council launched an online consultation in June to discuss the future of Hermitage Leisure Centre in Whitwick.
Despite Whitwick Parish Council and local groups wanting to use some of the building as a community centre, on Tuesday the district council's cabinet voted unanimously to clear the site.
The site could be used for homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The leisure centre, which dates back to the 1980s, has been vacant since the new Whitwick and Coalville Leisure Centre opened in February.
Council officers said the building was costing taxpayers £17,500 a month, with necessary repairs estimated to cost more than £2m.
'Riddled with issues'
Michael Hay, Labour district councillor for Castle Donington Park, opposed demolition, saying finding a suitable site for a community centre was "almost impossible".
"I've been trying to do it for four years," he said.
"I've yet to find somewhere that is even remotely close to what I can get funding for.
"This is their only sensible way they're going to get a community space in the right place."
Andrew Woodman, Conservative district councillor for Measham North, said the councillors "have seen no financially credible or robust plans" for the site.
"There's a reason we built a new centre, and that's because this one is riddled with issues," he said.
"It's costing the taxpayer nearly £18,000 a month and the taxpayer remains on the hook while this building remains in place."
