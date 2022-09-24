Barnsdale: Former Gardeners' World home objects to solar farm
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
The owner of a tourist attraction which was once the home of BBC Gardeners' World has said its future is at risk, due to a planned 81-hectare solar farm.
Barnsdale Gardens, in Rutland, was the home of Geoff Hamilton who presented the show on site from 1983 until his death in 1996.
Mr Hamilton's son Nick said he feared the farm's noisy machinery would impact wildlife and Barnsdale's visitors.
But the developers said the site could power 14,000 homes a year.
Nick Hamilton said he supported renewable energy but argued a better location could be found.
He said: "The power plant will start at the other side of my hedge and, because of the way the land slopes, all you will be able to see are miles and miles of solar panels.
"There will be dozens of battery storage units and the constant noise of the motorised panels as they follow the sun will be detrimental to the rich wildlife habitat, not to mention the peace of the visitors to the gardens.
"We are in a beautiful setting and we rely on return visitors but if people feel as if they are coming to an industrial estate, they are not going to come back.
"We are one of the biggest tourist attractions in Rutland and we are also historically important for gardeners.
"We have been at the forefront of so many environmental and ecological programmes and I support renewable energy but it can't be at any cost."
How the gardens grew
- Barnsdale was pasture and farmland when it was bought by Geoff Hamilton in 1983.
- The site was subdivided into 38 separate gardens, many of which were used as the backdrop to episodes of Gardeners' World in the 1980s and 1990s.
- Mr Hamilton was among those at the forefront of peat-free and chemical-free growing, techniques the current owner continues.
Plans stated the Exton Energy Solar Farm would have a 49.9 MW capacity - enough to power more than 14,000 homes per year.
Developers Econergy said the site was currently agricultural land with "limited ecological value" and said the solar farm would reduce carbon emissions by 15,030 tonnes per year.
A spokesperson said: "We have just completed a seven-week public consultation period, during which we held an in-person public information event and an online webinar.
"We extended this consultation period by three weeks following requests from the local community.
"We have organised several visits with local residents in close proximity to the proposed development, including the owner of Barnsdale Gardens, to answer questions about the project and learn about specific concerns.
"We have received considerable feedback throughout, including many positive comments in support, and appreciate everyone who has provided responses.
"It is not unusual for neighbours to have concerns about the impact of a nearby solar development.
"It is our intention to minimise the impact on the community as much as possible."
She said they planned to do this by using natural screening and positioning batteries away from neighbouring properties to reduce visual and noise impact.
Documents are yet to be submitted to Rutland County Council.
It said, if approved, construction would begin in 2024.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.