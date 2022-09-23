Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed.
St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive.
Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established.
It is hoped the overhaul will increase the number of people visiting nearby attractions.
The work, on the stretch of road between St George's Way and Queen Street, is part of a wider £1.9m scheme to improve the area.
This included the pedestrianisation of Granby Street which has been re-modelled to make it safer for cyclists.
'A bit forgotten'
Deputy city mayor Adam Clarke said: "The improvements carried out to these two important streets have helped make these important routes safer and much more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists, while having minimal impact on motorists.
"St George Street had become a bit forgotten since the Leicester Mercury left its offices.
"This new investment has helped to put it back on the map. It has completely transformed the look and feel of the street.
"It has made this important route through to the Cultural Quarter more welcoming and obvious for people, especially those arriving by train. It also provides a much more attractive environment for residents and businesses in the area."
The Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) has partly funded the project.
Co-chairman Andy Reed said: "The work done at St George Street and Granby Street will encourage sustainable movement through the city.
"It will bring economic opportunity too as the project forms part of a wider plan to create a high-quality gateway into the city centre, helping to accelerate commercial investment in the key area around the station."
