Leicestershire Police dog awarded for outstanding bravery
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A Leicestershire Police dog, who was assaulted while protecting his handler, has been honoured with a national award for outstanding bravery.
PD Astro jumped to defend PC Grace Feavyour in November 2021 when a man was resisting being arrested.
The four-year-old German Shepherd was injured but continued to keep hold of the suspect.
The Thin Blue Paw Foundation said Astro showed bravery and loyalty in a difficult and volatile situation.
PC Feavyour said: "While on shift one night last year we were called to respond to an incident in which the man believed to be the suspect was still at the scene.
"As he attempted to resist arrest Astro jumped to defend me and was then assaulted as a result.
"It was horrible to watch and I was so worried about him being seriously injured but thankfully he was okay."
The pair have been working together since July 2019 after first meeting when PD Astro was just eight weeks old.
He is now trained as a general purpose and firearms support dog.
In the last three years he has helped track down suspects, locate missing people, uncover stolen property, weapons and evidence in a murder investigation.
In 2021 Astro was named as the force's best Operational Police Dog.
The Thin Blue Paw Awards - organised by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation - celebrate the work and achievements of serving and retired police dogs.
Trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: "When confronted with a difficult and volatile situation, PD Astro showed how important his training is but also showed his bravery and loyalty to Grace.
"Astro jumped to Grace's defence without a second thought and, despite being subjected to a violent attack, saw his job through to the end.
"He's a very worthy winner of the Outstanding Bravery Award."
