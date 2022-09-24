Leicester disorder: Women call for unity over city unrest
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Women from Asian communities in Leicester have come together to call for unity and said recent unrest had "torn apart our community".
It follows large-scale disorder last weekend amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
A total of 47 people have been arrested in relation to the disorder, with eight people charged, police said.
Women from different faiths said they wanted to bring communities together.
The group, which included Labour city councillor Rita Patel, released a statement that called for peace, unity and action.
It said: "We, as Asian women from Leicester, call upon the people of this city to rally together."
It said neighbourhoods and families were "living in fear" as a result of recent behaviours.
Ms Patel said the group was made up of women from a mixture of backgrounds and faiths.
"We have more in common as communities than that which divides us - women represent that, women profile that - that is why we need to be working together," she said.
Yasmin Surti has joined the other women to find a way of moving forward.
She said: "This is not about dragging over what has happened - everybody has been really hurt and affected by all that.
"This is about how to we move together as women, as communities, that are going to strengthen us and strengthen Leicester."
