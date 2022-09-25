Man in hospital after pedestrian hit by car in Leicester
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash between a car and a pedestrian in Leicester.
Police said officers were called to Anstey Lane at about 20:30 BST on Saturday where East Midlands Ambulance Service were treating the injured man.
They said the car - a grey Vauxhall Corsa- was travelling towards the city when it hit the pedestrian.
No arrests have been made and police want to speak to other drivers who were in the area at the time.
