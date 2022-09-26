Markfield: Concern over plan for 150 homes between villages
By Dan Martin and Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
A plan for up to 150 homes near Bradgate Park in Leicestershire has provoked anger among nearby residents.
Developers want to build the houses on a field off Markfield Lane, between Markfield and Newtown Linford.
Davidsons Homes has lodged plans for a mix of one to five-bedroom homes with green spaces and a play area.
However, there are fears the scheme will lead to more traffic on nearby roads, put pressure on services and cause harm to the environment.
The developer is seeking planning outline from Charnwood Borough Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
However, councillors have now called in the planning application, meaning it will be decided by the authority's planning committee rather than a planning officer.
'Hugely detrimental'
David Snartt, Conservative borough councillor for Forest Bradgate, said: "This is yet another parcel of countryside land within Newtown Linford Parish that developers are proposing to build upon.
"This latest proposal would not integrate well with the two nearest villages of Newtown Linford and Markfield.
"Therefore, the 150 dwellings will be detached from both villages and not be part of the two communities.
"This proposal, in the countryside, would be an unsympathetic development, which would be detrimental to the character of this part of Charnwood Forest.
"It would cause a substantial change to the appearance of this site within the countryside, to the detriment of nearby ancient woodland, trees and wildlife and is unsustainable with the car being the preferred option to travel to essential services and retail shops".
Fellow Conservative councillor for the ward Deborah Taylor added: "The traffic produced from this site will have a huge impact on the area.
"This is a quiet lane and the increase in traffic trying to filter onto Markfield Lane will be hugely detrimental."
Davidsons Homes said the scheme would be a mix of one, two and three-storey properties, some of which would be classed as "affordable."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.