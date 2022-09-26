Leicester: Further arrest and man charged over disorder
A man has been charged and another arrested in connection with disorder in Leicester.
Weeks of tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities culminated in large-scale disorder on 17 September.
A total of 49 people have now been arrested over offences linked to the disorder.
Nine have been charged, the latest being a 21-year-old charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Pryanshu Dinesh, of Lancaster Street, Leicester, was arrested on Saturday and charged.
He appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday and was released on conditional bail.
A 26-year-old was also arrested on Saturday on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, Leicestershire Police added.
The people arrested are mainly from Leicester and Birmingham, with two men also being from London and one from Market Harborough in Leicestershire.
