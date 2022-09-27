Man seriously injured in Leicester assault
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said a number of people were involved in an altercation in Blackbird Road - near the junction with Groby Road - between 18:15 and 18:40 BST on Monday.
The man, 38, suffered fractures to his head and face and remains in hospital for treatment, the force added.
Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.
They have also asked drivers with video recording equipment in their vehicles to check their footage and get in touch if they captured anything that may assist the investigation.
