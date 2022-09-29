Leicestershire trans model cheered at London Fashion Week
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A photographer who was invited to make her modelling debut at London Fashion week has said she was cheered as she made her way along the catwalk.
Katie Neeves, from Stoney Stanton, in Leicestershire, was invited to take part in a fashion show celebrating diversity and inclusion.
She said: "I never thought I would be on the catwalk."
Diana Dahlia, who organised the event, said it was "time to change the conversation" around diversity.
'Big smile'
Ms Neeves, 53, said her only previous involvement in the fashion world had been as a photographer.
"The only links I had to modelling were on the other side of the camera," she said.
However, through business connections she met designer Hermann Yonga, who then invited her to take part at the show, called All Things Fashion - Fashionista Event 2022, which took place on 17 September.
"I couldn't believe it," she said.
"I do a lot of public speaking, so I am used to standing up in front of an audience, but it's very different from walking along a runway in high heels, with a bank of photographers on hand to record your every move.
"I kept fairly straight-faced but I broke into a big smile when I did my three poses. I got some cheers too.
"You tend to think models have to be young and pretty but fashion is for everyone."
Ms Neeves said she had modelled a designer evening gown with a cape at the event.
"I wouldn't say I am a fashionista," she said.
"In my previous life, my name was Martin and I didn't like clothes shopping at all.
"But after going through transition, I have far more confidence and I wear much brighter colours."
She said she had had a lot of positive reaction following her appearance.
"What has been brilliant has been the number of trans people who have contacted me," she said.
"It's an experience I will never forget."
Ms Dahlia said: "We know it's time to change the conversation and enable people to become a part of this change.
"There's great scope within the field to truly foster diversity and inclusion, as this is what is needed in society in general, and we are delighted to play a key role in directing the conversation."
