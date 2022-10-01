Paraplegic scuba diver attempts three Guinness World Records
By Helen McCarthy & Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A paraplegic scuba diver believes he has broken three Guinness World Records.
Dan Metcalfe, from Grantham in Lincolnshire, was left with no muscle use from his chest downwards after a motorbike accident.
Supported by a team of experts, he took on a challenge at Stoneycove Diving Centre, in Leicestershire.
He swam 5,246m (17,211ft) underwater which he believes is the furthest distance swum by a paraplegic diver.
'Unbelievable'
The challenge, which saw Mr Metcalfe also try to be the fastest scuba diver to swim 1km (0.6 miles) in open water and with a swimming band, was initially in jeopardy.
Waterproof casing for the camera, which was set to film the challenge, had flooded meaning it might not have been accepted by Guinness World Records.
"It was a rather stressful moment," he said.
"It was sorted by the amazing team. They all worked together as one team for a common goal and that was to get a load of GoPro cameras into the water."
Despite completing the challenge in 5hrs 32mins, Mr Metcalfe must wait to see if Guinness World Records confirms he has achieved his goal.
The company said it could take up to 12 weeks.
He said: "It'll be an amazing feeling to say that I haven't just got one, I've got three Guinness World Records.
"It's been an unbelievable journey.
"I've met some of the most amazing people that I will ever have the privilege to work with."
Mr Metcalfe is aiming to raise £5,000 to be split between the MAGPAS Air Ambulance, The Scuba Trust and Stoney Cove Dive Centre.
A Guinness World Records spokesperson said: "We look forward to receiving evidence from the attempt for our records management team to review."
