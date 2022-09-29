Leicester Tory councillor quits over 'ridiculous' mini budget
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
A councillor has quit the Conservative party and called on Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to resign over the recent mini-budget.
Daniel Crewe stepped down as a Tory councillor on Leicester City Council and said he "can't be a part" of tax cuts for the richest in society.
The Humberstone and Hamilton ward member will continue as an independent.
The Conservative party has been contacted for comment.
Mr Crewe was elected in July last year after winning a by-election with 1,062 votes and joined the party just months before his win.
He said Partygate "gave him a wobble as a Conservative" prior to quitting but the recent mini-budget was the final straw.
'Old school conservatism'
"When Liz Truss got in, I didn't think she was right for the job but I thought at least I'd give her the benefit of the doubt and see what she was willing to do," Mr Crewe said.
"But when they introduced that budget, it's going to detrimentally affect the poorest people in society whilst looking after the richest.
"It's old school conservativism and I can't be a part of that."
The independent councillor said in his opinion, Conservative members "couldn't argue" with his reasons for leaving the party.
He added: "You've got major economists around the world commenting on this, the Bank of England having to buy 30-year bonds at 5% in order to back up our economy and the IMF having to get involved.
"I think [Liz Truss] should resign and take [Kwasi Kwarteng] with her. If this is the start of the decision making process... then this may only get worse."
Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts outlined in the mini-budget are the "right plan".
The prime minister insisted "urgent action" had been required to grow the economy, and the cuts would help boost growth in the long term.
She said she was "prepared to do what it takes to make that happen".
Mr Crewe became the sole Conservative on Leicester City Council following his 2021 win.
