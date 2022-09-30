Leicester disorder: Police make eight more arrests
Police have made eight further arrests as part of their investigation into disorder in East Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the latest arrests, in the week up to Friday 30 September, had taken the total up to 55.
Major disorder broke out on Saturday 17 September amid tensions between parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the city.
Nine people have been charged in connection with the disorder.
In a statement, the force said officers were working hard behind the scenes but warned some of their inquiries could take several weeks to complete.
Their inquiries are also looking at events leading up to the 17 September disorder.
Rahul Manikane, one of the men named by police as being charged in connection with the recent disorder, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The court heard Manikane was pulled over in Humberstone Road on 10 September during the East Leicester policing operation, and that after cans of alcohol were found in his vehicle he was breathalysed.
Magistrates heard he had 45mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.
David Rhodes, representing Manikane, told the court his client was "ironically" only driving because he lived in the area "that's been having an awful lot of trouble".
His parents asked him to go to the shop, Mr Rhodes said, and he was "too scared to go on foot" because of the unrest close to his house.
Manikane was fined £346 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £138 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
