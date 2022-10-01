Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
By Rachel Royce & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place.
Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance.
They sent in a paper application but were given a waiting time of 20 school days - which has since been extended.
The council has told the family it received an "unprecedented" number of term time applications.
Manraj has been using online lessons and his own textbooks to continue learning but feels he is missing out.
He said: "It has been really tough for me to stay motivated because I haven't got a teacher to keep me going and it is hard to socialise at home.
"Because I am picking my GCSEs this year, and I have missed out on half a term already, it feels like those choices have become quite narrow."
His mother said: "It has been heart-breaking to see, as I'm sure any parent would feel.
"Children should be in school and I feel like he has become quite withdrawn and he has been quite anxious.
"He has asked every day 'Mum, mum, have I got a place yet?'"
They have been told a nearby school has vacancies but have yet to receive an actual offer.
In a letter, the council apologised to the family and said they had seen 10 times the normal volume of mid-term applications which had caused "significant delays".
A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: "While we can't comment on individual cases we are very aware of the situation and we are working closely with the family to secure a local school place for their child."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.