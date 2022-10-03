Leicestershire canoe instructor jailed for sexually abusing boys
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
A former canoe instructor who sexually abused young boys in Leicestershire has been jailed for 15 years.
Michael Hudson, 81, of Sycamore Drive, Moira, Leicestershire, was charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 16.
He was convicted and sentenced on 30 September following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
Detectives from Leicestershire Police said there might be other victims who had yet to come forward.
The force said Hudson worked as a canoe instructor at various clubs across North West Leicestershire from the 1970s and into the 2010s.
In 2020, the force received a call from a man reporting he had been indecently assaulted on a number of occasions by Hudson when he was a teenager.
That investigation then led officers to contact another victim, who did report offences against him to a third party in 2017 but "wasn't able to support the investigation at the time", police said.
Following contact from officers, he too agreed to support the case and provide evidence against Hudson.
'Other victims'
Det Sgt Anna Blockley said: "This was in no way easy for the victims and has been a deeply traumatic time for them.
"I applaud their courage in coming forward. I hope this outcome will now help them move on with their lives and reassure them that their concerns were taken seriously, no matter how long ago the offences occurred.
"We strongly believe there may be other victims of Hudson out there who for whatever reason haven't come forward and reported the offences."
