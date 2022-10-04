Leicester fire: Roads shut as large blaze tackled
Several roads in Leicester city centre have been closed after a fire broke out at a former nightclub.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the building in Gravel Street at about 05:15 BST.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said six engines and two aerial ladder platforms were at the scene.
Burleys Way, St Margaret's Way and Church Gate are all closed, as is Haymarket bus station. Police have urged people to avoid the area.
St George's roundabout, city bound from St Matthew's Way, has also now been shut.
The fire service has advised all premises in the area to keep their windows closed.
