Leicester fire: Probe into cause of former nightclub blaze begins
- Published
An investigation has begun to find out what caused a large fire at a former nightclub.
Firefighters were sent to the disused Krystals nightclub building in Gravel Street at about 05:15 BST on Tuesday.
The city council expect to take control of the site on Wednesday to carry out a controlled demolition after the building partially collapsed.
St Margaret's bus station and Church Gate remain closed while crews continue their work.
Matthew Cane, head of operation rescue response at the fire service, said the wall facing Church Gate was "precarious" and needed to be taken down.
"We have specialist investigation officers on the scene - this includes one with a dog which searches for accelerant once it's safe to do so," he said.
"We'll also be looking at CCTV, at whether the electricity and gas were still on and we'll work through that methodically."
Several roads in the area were closed as crews tackled the blaze and people were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.
The council said bus stops from St Margaret's bus station had been temporary relocated to neighbouring streets.
National Express coaches have been departing from Lee Circle and Vectare services from Charles Street.
"Our demolition team and equipment will be on site to support the fire service by enabling access into the building if requested to do so," a council spokesperson said.
"We will then be able to start carrying a controlled demolition of the remaining building in order to make the area safe."
