King Charles meets police chief over Leicester disorder
- Published
King Charles III has met the man in charge of policing in Leicester following recent disorder in the city.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon travelled to Edinburgh on Monday at the request of the King.
About 300 members of the British South Asian community met the monarch to recognise the contributions they have made to the country.
It comes after disorder broke out on 17 September amid tensions involving parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities.
A total of 55 people have since been arrested in relation to the unrest.
Leicestershire Police said the King also spoke to East Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Commander Inspector Yakub Ismail, plus representatives from The Federation of Muslims, the Hindu community, the Daman community and also a young person representing the Diu community in Leicester.
Mr Nixon said: "It was a real privilege to meet His Majesty The King on his first public engagement since the Queen's death and I thought it was significant that he wanted to understand what had been happening in Leicester.
"He was obviously appreciative of what our role has been in terms of policing, and he was very, very interested in hearing the community voice and how the wider communities and so many key people within them are pulling together to bring back harmony along with also understanding the role of social media and misinformation and how that can cause increased tension.
"I am hopeful that he might consider coming to visit Leicester in the not too distant future but we shall have to see."
