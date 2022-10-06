Leicester man in court over terrorism offences
An 18 year-old man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.
Adam Dadhiwala, from Twycross Street, Leicester, was arrested by police on 28 March as part of an intelligence-led operation.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and gave no indication of plea to four charges of dissemination of terrorist publications.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at the Central Criminal Court on 21 October.
Officers said the arrest was part of a wider pre-planned operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North.
