Raju Modhwadia: Reward of £20k offered in renewed murder appeal
- Published
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible for the death of a man who was stabbed in Leicester.
Raju Modhwadia, 41, also known as Kara Muru, was found in Evington Road on 27 December 2021.
He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
Five men who were charged with his murder were found not guilty after the case was dismissed at Leicester Crown Court in May.
'Horrific attack'
Police said a review of the investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had found insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.
Leicestershire Police said a murder investigation into Mr Modhwadia's death was continuing and officers have re-appealed for help from the public.
Det Insp Nicole Main said: "This was a horrific attack which led to the loss of a 41-year-old man's life.
"We will not stop until we find out who is responsible for Mr Modhwadia's death and until we find much-needed answers for his family."
Investigating officers believe Mr Modhwadia was at a gathering shortly before his death in the area of Hamilton Street, near the junction with St Albans Road, during Boxing Day evening 2021.
Anyone who has not yet spoken to the police, who witnessed the stabbing or any other altercations has been urged to come forward.
The £20,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers, so only information given to the independent charity, will be eligible for the reward which is in place until 6 January 2023.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.