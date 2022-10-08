Leicestershire: Man, 34, dies and off-duty officer injured in A6 crash
A 34-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle collision in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to the A6 at around 16:00 BST on Friday.
The crash involved a silver Peugeot 107, heading towards Market Harborough, a Peugeot 308 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Kibworth Harcourt.
The man driving the Peugeot 308 was taken to hospital but later died. An off-duty police officer was injured.
As the crash involved a police officer driving the Vauxhall Corsa, Leicestershire Police said they would make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The drivers of the Vauxhall Corsa and the Peugeot 107 suffered minor injuries.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage to come forward following the crash.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from the SCIU, said: "Our investigation into this collision is in its early stages - and I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened but has not yet come forward.
"The collision happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so I would ask any witnesses to make contact.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle or who saw any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision occurring."
