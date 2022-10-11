East Midlands Airport: Closed food and drink outlets to reopen
- Published
East Midlands Airport has apologised to passengers after a water leak forced four of its food and drink outlets to close.
Frankie & Benny's, Castle Rock, Burger King and WHSmith all had to shut to travellers over the weekend.
The water leak happened when sprinklers in a storage area caused water to flood into surrounding shops.
The airport, near Castle Donington, apologised to passengers in a statement on Sunday.
An airport spokesperson said: "Lighter meals and drinks are available at Pork and Pickle, Proof 65, Starbucks, Boots and in the Escape Lounge (which has to be pre-booked).
"Greggs in arrivals and a vending machine in the check-in hall are available too. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Most of the outlets were expected to reopen on Tuesday, although a decision was yet to be made on Burger King.
