Leicester school dinner lady, 84, retires after almost 50 years
- Published
A school dinner lady who is retiring after almost 50 years in the role has said she wishes she could have stayed longer.
Theresa Holyoak, 84, from Leicester, started work at St Thomas More, a Catholic primary in the city, in 1973.
The school organised a special assembly to say goodbye to Mrs Holyoak and her colleague Jan Macdonald, the school cook who was also retiring after 38 years.
"It's been fabulous," Mrs Holyoak said.
"The staff are so lovely, the teachers, the kitchen staff, everybody," she added.
"And the children - they're adorable. I really love them."
She added she wished she could have stayed in her job for longer.
"I feel a bit sad, well, a lot sad to be honest," she said.
"I thought I would carry on a bit longer but I've been having a problem with my leg."
Mrs Holyoak, whose children and grandchildren also attended the school, said she was looking forward to spending her new-found spare time gardening or painting.
"I can do most things if I put my mind to it," she said.
"I try to find something to do every day. I do like doing my crossword as well."
Mrs Holyoak's family also visited the school for the send-off.
Her granddaughter Gabrielle Stokes said: "I used to see her [as a dinner lady] every single day.
"It's been so lovely to have this final thank you and celebration."
During the send-off, children gave Mrs Holyoak and Ms Macdonald cards and presents and even wrote a song for them.
Teaching assistant Sophie Keane said she had also been looked after by Mrs Holyoak during her time as a pupil at the school in the 1980s.
"I'm the youngest of five children, so I was the last one to come to the school and Mrs Holyoak was dinner lady to all my brothers and sisters," she said.
"So it's lovely she's been there all those years and has worked very hard."
