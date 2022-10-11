Leicester disorder: Police announce six further arrests
- Published
Six more arrests have been made as part of a police investigation into disorder in East Leicester last month.
Leicestershire Police said the six arrests made during the past eight days had taken the total up to 57.
Major disorder broke out in East Leicester on Saturday 17 September amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
The number of people to have been charged remains at nine.
Four people have also come forward for voluntary interviews with officers.
The force's inquiries are also looking at events leading up to the 17 September disorder, with several arrests made in relation to a fight on 4 September.
In a statement, the force said: "Our investigation team continues to work hard carrying out numerous volumes of enquiry to progress the investigations."
The most recently announced arrests are as follows:
- Akshay Jiva, 27, of Melbourne Road, Leicester, was arrested on 3 October on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions and charged with this offence. He remains in custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 18 October.
- A 26-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on 3 October on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following a report of a man being assaulted in Gipsy Lane on 17 September. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries. The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing.
- A 21-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on 4 October on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a report of a fight in the Cottesmore Road area of Leicester on 4 September. He has since been released under investigation.
- A 25-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on 7 October on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the same incident. He has since been released under investigation.
- A 27-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on 7 October on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. The arrest is in connection with a report of a man being assaulted in Gipsy Lane on 17 September. He has since been released on bail.
- A 22-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on 8 October on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a report of a fight in Cottesmore Road on 4 September. He has since been released under investigation.
The unrest on 17 September saw 16 officers and a police dog injured, with Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon saying the force was faced with "significant aggression" sparked by a protest in the area.
Another protest involving about 100 people followed the following day.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.