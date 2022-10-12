Loughborough Fair: Town's centuries-old street fair returns
Thousands of people are expected to attend a historic street fair, which is returning to mark its 801st year.
The Loughborough Fair, featuring rides, games, novelty stalls and refreshment stands, takes place across several streets in the town centre.
The attraction, which was first held in 1221, has been described as a "fantastic spectacle".
The event, which is operated by Charnwood Borough Council, is due to run from 9 -12 November.
Jenny Bokor, the lead member for Loughborough, said: "The fair is always a fantastic spectacle when it comes to Loughborough town centre.
"We are looking forward to welcoming families and residents along to enjoy all of the fun of the fair including many rides as well as food, drink and other attractions."
The fair will be opened by the Mayor of Charnwood, Jennifer Tillotson at 18:00 on 9 November with the reading of the official fair proclamation.
The first official charter for Loughborough Fair was granted to the Lord of the Manor, Hugh le Depenser, in 1221 by King Henry III.