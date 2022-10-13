'Unacceptable' online abuse aimed at Leicestershire hate crime officer
Leicestershire Police have launched an investigation after their hate crime officer suffered a torrent of online abuse.
Sumaya Bihi introduced herself in a post about her role on Twitter but then faced a barrage of abuse from trolls.
Responses to the tweet included racist, Islamophobic and misogynistic language plus comments about her appearance.
However they also included posts supporting her and her role, and condemning the abuse she suffered.
The force said it had reported abusive comments to Twitter and begun its own inquiries.
A police spokesperson said: "We are supporting our hate crime officer in a number of ways.
"Unacceptable messages have been reported to Twitter and we have opened our own inquiries into the abuse."
'She is brilliant'
Labour MP for Leicester South Jon Ashworth tweeted: "This abuse is utterly unacceptable. I know Sumaya, she is brilliant.
"Police must investigate thoroughly trolls including those who hide behind anonymous accounts.
"Leicester is united in saying we won't let hate divide us."
Some of the replies to the tweet, which posted on the Leicestershire Police Stay Safe account on Monday 3 October, also mentioned recent disorder in Leicester amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
