County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown
- Published
Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire.
Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash.
Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found by officers.
Detectives said the operation - which ran from 3 October to 9 October - disrupted county lines drug networks into Loughborough and Coalville.
Officers carried out 30 raids - including four simultaneously in Leicester, Derbyshire and London which they said had led to the dismantling of the Coalville drug operation.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski said: "To execute 30 search warrants across the force area when we have had so many competing demands recently is testament to the dedication, hard work and professionalism of our staff and officers across many teams and partner organisations.
"We will continue to listen to our communities, gather intelligence, protect and safeguard the vulnerable and bring offenders to justice."
County lines refers to criminal gangs from cities exploiting young people from smaller towns and rural areas into moving and supplying drugs.
The "county line" is the mobile phone line used to take the drugs orders.
