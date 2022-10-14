Diwali celebrations planned at Leicester waterways
- Published
Activities to celebrate Diwali are being organised around Leicester's waterways.
The Canal and River Trust is behind the plans to decorate a city canal lock with lights and illuminated sculptures, as well as organising family events.
Events are ongoing in the city to celebrate the Festival of Lights, one of the largest outside India.
The trust said Diwali was a great opportunity for families to get together.
'Whole new light'
It is running a host of free arts activities, available to book during half term at the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre.
These will include sessions to help people to have a go at traditional rangoli artwork or make their own paper boat which will be illuminated and floated on the surface of the river within Lime Kiln Lock.
On 21 October at 17:00 BST, the trust will illuminate the lock, off Abbey Park Road, with lights and illuminated sculptures.
There will be refreshments, music and the paper boats will be floated.
Abi Kirk, community roots engagement coordinator for the trust, said: "We can't wait to get involved with the Diwali celebrations and hope that lots of local people come down to the riverside and discover all that their waterways have to offer
"More than a third of people in Leicester live within just 1km [0.6 miles] of the river yet many may not know that they have this most amazing community space right on their doorsteps.
"Diwali is a great opportunity for families to get together and see their local waterways in a whole new light."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.