Survey launched on reconnecting Coventry and Leicester by rail
- Published
A survey has been launched on reconnecting three Midlands cities with a direct rail link.
Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between Nottingham, Coventry and Leicester for the first time since 2004.
It has launched an online survey urging businesses in the area to have their say on the proposals.
A report last year outlined a strong case for the work.
The report highlighted passengers travelling from Coventry to either Leicester or Nottingham had to change trains at Nuneaton, leading to longer journey times with increased chances of delays.
Midlands Connect is advising local businesses in Coventry, Leicester, Nuneaton, and Nottingham to complete a short survey, to support the case for further investment on the route.
Currently, just 3% of journeys from Coventry to Leicester are made by rail, compared with 30% of journeys from Coventry to Birmingham.
It is hoped that by building the direct line, more trips will be made by rail rather than road, helping to support the government's net zero targets.
Midlands Connect's CEO Maria Machancoses said: "Today we are calling on businesses and employers in Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham, and Nuneaton to make their voices heard in our consultation.
"Increased connectivity between these cities could bring more jobs and opportunities to the region.
"The information local companies will give us could really help build our case for this new rail line."