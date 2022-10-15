Burton on the Wolds: Man in 30s dies in Land Rover crash
A man in his 30s has died in a car crash in Leicestershire.
Police were called to reports of a collision, which involved a black Land Rover Discovery, on the B676 near Burton on the Wolds at 16:35 BST on Friday.
The East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.
Despite receiving treatment, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
No-one else is believed to have been involved in the crash.
Det Con Emma Mitchell, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Sadly a man has lost his life in this collision.
"We are continuing to establish the full circumstances regarding the incident and are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the vehicle being driven beforehand, to make contact with us."
