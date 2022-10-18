'Inadequate' Leicester care home remains in special measures
- Published
A care home in Leicester will remain in special measures after inspectors said it was still "inadequate".
Venetia House in Aylestone Road was visited again by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in July after failings were identified in April.
Management, safety and effectiveness at the home received the lowest score by the health watchdog.
A spokesperson for the home said they did not wish to comment on the latest inspection.
'Limited action taken'
CQC inspectors said residents were "not safe" from potential legionella infections and the provider had "not completed the required checks" to prevent a potential build-up of bacteria in the water supply.
The CQC report stated at the previous inspection, staff had imposed restrictions on people's daily routines that had not been part of a mental capacity assessment.
At the follow-up inspection, inspectors found "limited action had been taken" to resolve concerns previously raised.
Inspectors also said people were "at risk of their hydration needs not being effectively met".
They added some people needed staff support to drink enough but there were gaps in records "suggesting people had gone long periods without being offered a drink".
The report also detailed how people had shared bedrooms and the "dignity and privacy of this arrangement had not been considered".
On the home's management, inspectors said there were "widespread and significant shortfalls" in service leadership and it continued to be "inadequate".
One staff member told inspectors they were "very reliant on the manager" and said: "I don't think we'd still be open, everyone would have left without them."
The CQC urged the home to make improvements and said it would carry out another inspection before the new year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.