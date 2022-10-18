Leicestershire: Woman dies after two-car A5 crash
A woman has died after a crash involving two cars on a main road in Leicestershire.
Police were called to the A5, near Lutterworth, at about 10:20 BST on Monday.
The driver of a blue Peugeot 308 - a woman in her 50s - was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later.
The driver of a grey Mini Countryman, also a woman in her 50s, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Leicestershire Police, which has started an investigation, said the crash happened on the northbound stretch between the A426 and A4303 roundabouts.
The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash.
