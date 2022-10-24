University of Leicester to unveil £150m student village
A university is to unveil its new £150m student village.
The University of Leicester will mark the opening of the new Freemen's development, located on Welford Road.
The institution said the work had seen derelict halls of residence and a car park regenerated.
Kerry Law, from the university, said: "The regeneration of a tired site into a landmark new neighbourhood is something the university and city can be very proud of."
The village includes a four-storey building named after the university's former vice-chancellor.
The Sir Bob Burgess Building comprises two large lecture theatres and flexible teaching spaces.
The site also includes accommodation for 1,200 students, a social hub including a food outlet and bar and a 555-space multi-storey car park.
The project has also seen the refurbishment and extension of the Grade II-listed Freemen's Cottages.
The new buildings are set within tree-lined routes and gardens.
Ms Law, deputy vice-chancellor (professional services), added: "Freemen's is the realisation of years of careful planning to deliver the very highest quality environment for our students to live and learn in.
"We have been delighted with the positive reaction of both students and staff as they settle in to their new home, which extends our vibrant city campus."
