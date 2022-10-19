Leicester roads to close as fire-hit nightclub demolished
Several roads will be closed for a number of weeks to allow a former nightclub to be demolished.
The disused Krystals building, in Gravel Street, was badly damaged in a fire, which broke out in the early hours of 4 October.
Leicester City Council has said a series of road closures will be necessary to ensure the demolition can be done safely.
Council bosses said they were aiming to keep disruption to a minimum.
Church Gate, Gravel Street and New Road will close from 23:45 on Wednesday until 04:00 BST on Thursday.
New Road will then be closed to traffic from Monday to Friday with buses diverted and the loading bay unavailable for parking.
Church Gate and Gravel Street will also close again for two days, starting at 07:30 BST on 27 October with bus diversions and parking restrictions in place.
St Margaret's Bus Station will remain open as normal, though there will be some changes to bus services, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Martin Fletcher, director of city highways at Leicester City Council, said: "We are working with the demolition firm to try to ensure they keep the disruption to a minimum, but this still involves some night working and some unavoidable road closures."
