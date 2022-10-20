Leicestershire: Princess Anne opens new track at riding school
- Published
A charity that helps disabled adults and children ride horses has received a visit from the Princess Royal.
Princess Anne, a patron of Wenlo Riding for the Disabled Action Group near Loughborough, came to open a new riding track.
Despite the rain, she took a full tour of the facilities and chatted to volunteers and riders.
Young rider Charlie, who handed a pair of scissors to her at the ceremony, said she gave "good vibes".
The princess, who is also president of the Disabled Riding Association, awarded some special honours to the horses and riders for their hard work.
Olivia Langley, who suffered a spinal injury, praised the Normanton-on-Soar facility which allows her to carry on her love or horse riding.
Princess Anne stopped for a chat with her on her walkaround the farm.
"I didn't know she was coming to speak to me, so it was a big surprise," said Ms Langley.
"She was so wonderful, she took the time to ask questions and chat so it was really nice."
It was a proud moment for 13-year-old Elsie who had the honour of handing a bouquet to the royal visitor before she departed.
"I was a bit nervous to give the flowers to Princess Anne. She asked me how long I'd been here and I said since I was four-years-old," she said.
