Leicester's Diwali Day to be marked with music and fireworks
Live music, dancing and a giant illuminated wheel will mark a city's Diwali Day celebrations.
Leicester's event is one of the biggest of its kind outside India.
The city council said the festivities would focus around Belgrave Road, with the Diwali Village, children's fairground rides and food stalls at the Cossington Street recreation ground from 15:00 BST.
The deputy city mayor said everyone was welcome.
'Festival of light'
The event will include live music and dancing on a stage at Belgrave Road from 18:00.
The council said the programme had been put together by the Leicester Hindu Festival Council.
It said a Wheel of Light - an illuminated big wheel - would offer a bird's eye view of the celebrations below.
A fireworks display will take place from 20:10.
Leicester's deputy city mayor for culture, leisure and sport, Piara Singh Clair, said: "Diwali is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate the festival of light and to enjoy time with family and friends - and everyone is welcome to join the celebrations.
"I hope that everyone who visits Belgrave Road on Monday enjoys the lights, the fireworks and some delicious food."
The council added the event would mean some road closures, with Belgrave Road, and the junctions with its side roads, fully closed to traffic from 17:00 until about 21:30.
Parking would also be suspended on a number of streets.
A special Diwali park and ride service will be running on Monday from the Birstall site.
