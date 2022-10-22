Police appeal after woman struck by car in Leicester
- Published
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Leicester.
Officers were called to the scene at East Park Road at about 09:30 BST on Saturday.
Leicestershire Police said the woman had been crossing the road when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Astra, travelling in the direction of Green Lane Road, and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made, and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.