Leicester man jailed for 20 years for abducting and raping girl
- Published
A man convicted of abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl he met online has been jailed for 20 years.
Police said the girl told her mother she had been picked up Donato Rizzi and taken to his house.
It was discovered sexual activity had taken place at Rizzi's address over a number of weeks, with the 66-year-old subsequently arrested and charged.
Rizzi was found guilty of 13 offences after a trial and was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said the girl's mother revealed in December she had received a message on her phone from an unknown person trying to contact her daughter.
She responded that she would contact police if the messages continued, but later found he had started speaking to her daughter after she signed up to a dating website through their TV and a voice assistant device.
"When she first disclosed to me she had met up with this person, her behaviour was different. She was very tearful and cuddly and I knew something serious had happened," the mother said.
Victim 'so brave'
Det Con Sue Cockerill said police found messages between the two where Rizzi - also known locally as Dean or Deano - acknowledged the girl was under 16 and talked of how he would cover his tracks if caught.
She added officers were continuing their investigations into Rizzi, and urged anyone "who may have been a victim" to speak to the force.
Rizzi was convicted and sentenced for offences between 31 December 2021 and 27 January.
He was found guilty of:
- Six counts of rape
- Two counts under the Child Abduction Act, namely taking a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control
- Taking indecent photographs of a child
- Taking an indecent image of a child
- Three counts of assault of a child by penetration
Rizzi, of New Romney Crescent, Leicester, was placed on the sex offenders register for life.
The mother added: "I was just relieved that at least she is alive and she came home. I can't imagine what it would be like if it wasn't that way.
"She is a very bright, funny and amazing girl and while she has been so brave in talking about what happened, I know this will affect her for the rest of her life."
