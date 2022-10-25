Hospital food banks open for NHS staff in Leicester
Food banks have been opened at hospitals in Leicester to support NHS workers struggling with the rising cost of living.
The move is part of a package of measures to help staff struggling to make ends meet.
Employees can get food, toiletries and supermarket vouchers from hospital restaurants and chapels.
The banks will remain in operation through the winter, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS trust has announced a variety of measures for all employees including the reduction of food costs in canteens, children of staff eating for £1 in hospital restaurants, free facilities to wash and dry clothes on site, and free staff travel on hospital buses.
Clare Teeney, UHL's chief people officer, said: "As NHS leaders, I think we have a moral responsibility to support our colleagues through this challenging period. At UHL, we are offering support around the costs of food, transport, energy for people who need it and considering how else we can support colleagues on the lowest pay."
Across Leicester hospitals, 29% of NHS workers earn between £20,000 and £23,000 per year.
A spokesperson for UNISON East Midlands said: "This is a shocking sign of the times which illustrates the present problems within the NHS in respect of the level of pay.
"UNISON and other trade unions are currently consulting their members over the recent pay offer, with a view to ask them to reject it because it is currently insufficient and shows that this is the level that we are unfortunately at."
